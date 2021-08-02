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You will die from HIV AIDS if you had 2 doses of 5G death vaxx
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342 views • August 02, 2021
Delta variant is a joke. COVID 19 has never been isolated or purified. The so called vaccine contains 4 fragments of HIV and DNA of Malaria and gene fragments of many diseases that the vaxxed spread to others. The vaxx destroys your natural immune system so you die from AIDS like disease.
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