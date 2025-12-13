Babylon is fallen: false prophet Jesse Duplantis claims that he is God

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Jim Crenshaw



Stay away from Jesse Duplantis who is simply just another false prophet who is seeking your money. He will have to answer to God for his lies and deceits. Duplantis needs to repent and stop speaking his usual nonsense boasting about himself and his wealth.