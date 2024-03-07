Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Before the SMO - She knows firsthand what Secret Prisons of the Security Service of Ukraine are - SBU bullied her son, then Broke into Her Home - 14 SBU with Machine Guns
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1007 Subscribers
66 views
Published Yesterday

’They [SBU] had taken my son as leverage against me. He was very brutally beaten,’ says a resident of Donbass Larisa Gurina. She knows firsthand what secret prisons of the Security Service of Ukraine are. 

Long before the Special Military Operation began, this woman was accused of treason for distributing humanitarian aid to the starving residents of Donbass. At first they bullied her son, and then 14 people with machine guns broke into her home. According to the testimonies on social networks, it is known that people were tortured and even killed by Ukrainian military for communicating by phone with relatives in Russia, or if you subscribed to the Russian news media.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket