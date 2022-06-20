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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Remove The Wicked From Rulership.
Proverbs 20:26 (NIV).
26 A wise king winnows out the wicked;
he drives the threshing wheel over them.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Wicked have no place in governance.
Remove them and prevent their reinstatement.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2ry2ztxu
#wise #king #winnows #wicked #drives #threshing #wheel #threshingwheel