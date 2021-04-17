ΔΕΙΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΠΡΟΣΕΞΤΕ ΚΑΠΟΙΕΣ ΚΙΝΗΣΕΙΣ ΠΟΥ ΕΧΟΥΝ ΔΙΑΦΥΓΕΙ ΤΗΣ ΠΡΟΣΟΧΗΣ ΣΑΣ.

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673 views • April 17, 2021
17/04/2021 ΕΔΩ ΚΑΙ ΠΑΡΑ ΠΟΛΥ ΚΑΙΡΟ ΣΑΣ ΛΕΩ ΝΑ ΔΙΝΕΤΕ ΠΡΟΣΟΧΗ ΚΑΙ ΝΑ ΠΑΡΑΤΗΡΕΙΤΕ ΤΟ ΚΑΘΕ ΤΙ.ΟΠΩΣ ΤΙ ΛΕΕΙ Ο ΚΑΘΕΝΑΣ ΓΙΑΤΙ ΤΟ ΛΕΕΙ ΚΙΑΘΩΣ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΓΛΩΣΣΑ ΤΟΥ ΣΩΜΑΤΟΣ.ΠΡΟΣΕΧΤΕ ΛΟΙΠΟΝ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΡΧΗ ΤΟΥ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΤΟ ΣΗΜΑ ΠΟΥ ΣΤΕΛΝΕΙ ΜΕ ΤΟ ΧΕΡΙ ΤΟΥ Ο ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΣ.ΛΥΠΑΜΑΙ ΑΝ ΘΑ ΣΤΕΝΑΧΩΡΙΣΩ ΚΑΠΟΙΟΥΣ ΑΠΟ ΕΣΑΣ ΕΚΕΙ ΕΞΩ ΟΜΩΣ ΕΔΩ ΠΟΥ ΕΧΟΥΜΕ ΦΤΑΣΕΙ ΠΡΕΠΕΙ ΝΑ ΒΓΑΙΝΕΙ Η ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΓΥΜΝΗ.ΚΙ ΟΠΩΣ ΛΕΩ ΔΙΑΡΚΩΣ ΠΟΝΑΕΙ Η ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΜΟΥ ΠΟΝΑΕ4Ι....ΜΑ ΚΑΠΟΙΟΣ ΠΡΕΠΕΙ ΝΑ ΤΗΝ ΠΕΙ...
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