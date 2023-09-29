Create New Account
Floods, Migrant Invasion and Emerging Police State - The Future Ain't What It Used To Be
The Appearance
Published Yesterday

END TIME NEWS REPORT 9.29


Please give a thumbs up if you enjoyed the program


SAN DIEGO DECLARES HUMANITARIAN CRISIS DUE TO INCOMING MIGRANTS (1,000s)

https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/news/san-diego-declares-humanitarian-crisis-as-federal-government-drops-thousands-of-migrants-on-streets/ar-AA1hoGPI#image=1


NYC TELLS MIGRANTS 'YOU'RE BETTER OFF SOMEWHERE ELSE'

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/york-city-tells-migrants-better-192102631.html


AFRICAN MIGRANTS ERECT ROADBLOCKS IN LAMPEDUSA

https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-african-migrants-erect-roadblocks-in-lampedusa-as-invasion-unfolds/


WAYNE ROOT: 'WE ARE LIVING IN A COMMUNIST POLICE STATE'

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/wayne-root-we-are-living-communist-police-state/


DRAMATIC FOOTAGE SHOW FLOODPOCALYPSE IN NYC

https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-dramatic-footage-shows-nyc-hit-by-floodpocalypse-after-rainstorm/


GLOBALIST RETARDS PLAN ANOTHER SHOCK EVENT AGAINST HUMANITY

https://leohohmann.com/2023/09/25/globalists-have-another-shock-event-planned-in-pursuit-of-the-four-ds-digitization-dehumanization-destruction-and-depopulation/


DEMOCRATS POSITIONING TO REPLACE BIDEN

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/former-congressman-campaign-expert-democrats-positioning-replace-biden/


