Floods, Migrant Invasion and Emerging Police State - The Future Ain't What It Used To Be

END TIME NEWS REPORT 9.29
Please give a thumbs up if you enjoyed the program
SAN DIEGO DECLARES HUMANITARIAN CRISIS DUE TO INCOMING MIGRANTS (1,000s)
https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/news/san-diego-declares-humanitarian-crisis-as-federal-government-drops-thousands-of-migrants-on-streets/ar-AA1hoGPI#image=1
NYC TELLS MIGRANTS 'YOU'RE BETTER OFF SOMEWHERE ELSE'
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/york-city-tells-migrants-better-192102631.html
AFRICAN MIGRANTS ERECT ROADBLOCKS IN LAMPEDUSA
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-african-migrants-erect-roadblocks-in-lampedusa-as-invasion-unfolds/
WAYNE ROOT: 'WE ARE LIVING IN A COMMUNIST POLICE STATE'
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/wayne-root-we-are-living-communist-police-state/
DRAMATIC FOOTAGE SHOW FLOODPOCALYPSE IN NYC
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-dramatic-footage-shows-nyc-hit-by-floodpocalypse-after-rainstorm/
GLOBALIST RETARDS PLAN ANOTHER SHOCK EVENT AGAINST HUMANITY
https://leohohmann.com/2023/09/25/globalists-have-another-shock-event-planned-in-pursuit-of-the-four-ds-digitization-dehumanization-destruction-and-depopulation/
DEMOCRATS POSITIONING TO REPLACE BIDEN
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/former-congressman-campaign-expert-democrats-positioning-replace-biden/
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1
Augusto's Websites...
http://theappearance.com
http://theappearance.net
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Augusto on Odysee...
https://odysee.com/@TheAppearance:5?view=content
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Emails: [email protected] * [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.