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Arizona Today - Interview with Senator Borrelli and Col. Waldron
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110 views • May 11, 2021
Dr. Lyle Rapacki interviews Arizona Senator Sonny Borrelli and Col. Phil Waldron about the Arizona forensic audit. They discuss the latest refusal of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to turn over the routers, and other obstacles.
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