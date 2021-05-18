© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SMHP2: This Is How They DEW It (Reloaded) [17.05.2021]
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • May 18, 2021
What is HARP (High Altitude Research Project)? - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_HARP
What is DEW (directed-energy weapon): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Directed-energy_weapon
Nikola Tesla: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nikola_Tesla
Who is Elon Musk and his 'connection' to Nikola Tesla? (Satanic Symbols) [28.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eOuVUPft3JMR/
Banned.video: US Navy Announces New Technology That Can Change The Fabric Of Reality [14.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G5S8iFkTjd5g/
The Tesla/Trump 'Time Travel' Miracle Explained [Documentary] (1 of 12)
Nikola Tesla, Time Travel, CERN, Free Energy, Trump, Q, WWG1WGA, John G. Trump, New Yorker Tesla Experiment. Books-Baron Trump.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cnYOsXtQIIQM/
2,664 views•May 17, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions 2
63.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/UVEr8LBnW58
***This video is for entertainment. It is not giving medical advice nor harassing or bullying anyone. Watch at your own discretion.
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
I am a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. I have been constantly trying to find and share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for the truth means everything to me. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links
Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 "In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;" Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct... - Libry TV
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8 - Libry TV 2
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead... - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHe... - Brandnewtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf... - YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP6q... - YT SMHP3
What is DEW (directed-energy weapon): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Directed-energy_weapon
Nikola Tesla: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nikola_Tesla
Who is Elon Musk and his 'connection' to Nikola Tesla? (Satanic Symbols) [28.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eOuVUPft3JMR/
Banned.video: US Navy Announces New Technology That Can Change The Fabric Of Reality [14.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G5S8iFkTjd5g/
The Tesla/Trump 'Time Travel' Miracle Explained [Documentary] (1 of 12)
Nikola Tesla, Time Travel, CERN, Free Energy, Trump, Q, WWG1WGA, John G. Trump, New Yorker Tesla Experiment. Books-Baron Trump.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cnYOsXtQIIQM/
2,664 views•May 17, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions 2
63.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/UVEr8LBnW58
***This video is for entertainment. It is not giving medical advice nor harassing or bullying anyone. Watch at your own discretion.
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
I am a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. I have been constantly trying to find and share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for the truth means everything to me. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links
Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 "In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;" Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct... - Libry TV
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8 - Libry TV 2
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead... - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHe... - Brandnewtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf... - YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP6q... - YT SMHP3
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.