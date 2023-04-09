The CCP led to industrial decline zones in many areas of the United States by inducing American manufacturers to set up factories in China after the reform and opening up in the 1970s

https://gettr.com/post/p2dtsclfd72

04/06/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

Nicole interviews Kevin Smith, co-founder of The Loud Majority: The Chinese Communist Party led to industrial decline zones in many areas of the United States by inducing American manufacturers to set up factories in China after the reform and opening up in the 1970s. American jobs were moved overseas to slave labor and provided economic support to the CCP to the point of turning it into a powerful threat.





04/06/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

妮可采访“不再沉默的大多数”联合创始人Kevin Smith：中共在七十年代改革开放后，通过吸引美国企业来华建厂，导致美国多地出现了工业衰退区。美国人的工作机会被搬到了海外给了奴隶劳工，并为中共提供了经济支持，以致于养虎为患。



