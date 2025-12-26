Escaping Canada: A Family's Journey to Safety

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discover the shocking truth behind our family's escape from Canada. In this clip, we share our desperate journey to El Salvador and how it has transformed our understanding of safety, freedom, and what it means to call a place home. Join us as we reflect on 14 months of living abroad and the lessons we've learned along the way.#EscapeCanada #FamilyJourney #LivingInElSalvador #ExpatLife #SafetyAndFreedom