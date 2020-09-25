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Thaddeus Russell: Breaking Horses
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32 views • September 25, 2020
For as long as they exist, school, church and state will never be truly separate. All three are desperately and dreadfully dependent on the "virtue" of self-sacrifice.
Highlights from School Sucks Podcast #200f: Thaddeus Russell - A Renegade History of the United States (to be released 3/11/13). Recorded at the 2013 NH Liberty Forum
http://schoolsucksproject.com/
http://www.thaddeusrussell.com/
http://reason.com/people/thaddeus-russell/all
Highlights from School Sucks Podcast #200f: Thaddeus Russell - A Renegade History of the United States (to be released 3/11/13). Recorded at the 2013 NH Liberty Forum
http://schoolsucksproject.com/
http://www.thaddeusrussell.com/
http://reason.com/people/thaddeus-russell/all
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