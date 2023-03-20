Create New Account
I Lay Awake a Lot at Night, Why? Are the Spirits Involved? Fear, Praying, Intention, Law of Attraction
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 20 hours ago |

Original:https://youtu.be/sCt-yTJE9wQ

20091129 Spirit Relationships - Q&A From People In Buderim P2


Cut:

1h13m00s - 1h18m45s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com





“THERE IS ALWAYS A FEAR ASSOCIATED WITH WHY I DON’T WANT TO GO TO SLEEP.”

@ 1h14m32s


“FEAR ALWAYS PREVENTS ACTION.”

@ 1h14m45s


Keywords
fearlaw of attractiongodspiritualitymental healthinsomniaspiritsprayingnew ageintentionsimplesoul foodsleep statespirit influencemediumisticnew new agesoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingsoul transformation

