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When Abortion Is Allowed When Mom Makes The "Choice", You Encourage It When She Doesn't
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10 views • January 22, 2022
America has been allowing and even legalizing the murder of the unborn for decades. They called it a woman's right or choice, but they never included that it was a choice to murder their baby. All that has done is encourage those who are ok with murdering the most innocent among us to murdering them even when it's not what mom wants. The evidence of this is the latest Pfizer documents that were examined by Dr. Mark Trozzi. I'll share his findings that 100% of all the pregnant women who were followed through with on the COVID shots lost their babies.
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