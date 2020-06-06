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"Medical Fraud for Politics" in Medical Journal "The Lancet"
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44 views • June 06, 2020
Lancet study that condemned Hydroxychloroquine has been retracted. It was based on fraudulent data. Lancet editors and Dr Fauci are silent. None of them can ever be believed again until & unless they speak up and speak out.
The Lancet declares it has the "highest standards for medical science The Lancet sets extremely high standards. We select only the best research papers for their quality of work and the progression they bring."
The Lancet declares it has the "highest standards for medical science The Lancet sets extremely high standards. We select only the best research papers for their quality of work and the progression they bring."
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