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La Quinta Columna on more on Black-Eyed Babies (Pandemic Babies)
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1013 views • September 29, 2021
ORWELL CITY - September 28, 2021
As promised, La Quinta Columna shares more videos of newborns whose parents were inoculated between December 2020 and January 2021. Babies also known as Pandemic Babies or, more recently, Black-Eyed Babies.
In addition to the syndromic features they present, what is most striking about them are their black eyes and their accelerated aging.
Ricardo Delgado and Dr. José Luis Sevillanos comment on this in the above video brought to you by Orwell City.
As promised, La Quinta Columna shares more videos of newborns whose parents were inoculated between December 2020 and January 2021. Babies also known as Pandemic Babies or, more recently, Black-Eyed Babies.
In addition to the syndromic features they present, what is most striking about them are their black eyes and their accelerated aging.
Ricardo Delgado and Dr. José Luis Sevillanos comment on this in the above video brought to you by Orwell City.
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