X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - [CB] Begins To Panic About Crypto Currency, Sends Letter To Banks

Ep. 2852a - [CB] Begins To Panic About Crypto Currency, Sends Letter To BanksThe Green New Deal has hit a road block, the people cannot move forward with it, the entire agenda is exposed and people can see the plan of the [WEF]. Former IRS says the [CB] is going after small businesses. The Fed is panicking over crypto currencies.

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