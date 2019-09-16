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16Sep19 Real Energy Threatened, World Economy Shaken
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19 views • September 16, 2019
Markets & militaries are reacting to the drone strike that shut down half of Saudi oil production. Pompeo & the Pentagon says only sophisticated cruise missiles could blow up oil & gas installations, but men in caves can take down 3 skyscrapers with 2 planes. Something doesn’t add up.
— a real-life Dr. Strangelove, Bolton’s replacement, is advising Trump.
— another strike, by UAW workers against GM, may be the harbinger of the bursting economic bubble.
— Universal gun registration? It’s rumored there’s an app being prepared for that
— Woke Awards at the Emmys while “Jesus Loves You” is being used to threaten anyone in Virginia who holds a commercial license and the Christian faith.
— a real-life Dr. Strangelove, Bolton’s replacement, is advising Trump.
— another strike, by UAW workers against GM, may be the harbinger of the bursting economic bubble.
— Universal gun registration? It’s rumored there’s an app being prepared for that
— Woke Awards at the Emmys while “Jesus Loves You” is being used to threaten anyone in Virginia who holds a commercial license and the Christian faith.
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