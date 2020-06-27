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The Safiya Satchell and Jordy Martel incident – full videos
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28 views • June 27, 2020
https://www.facebook.com/franklin.miller.169/posts/4352581348087113
The media is going to work, shaping this case into an unjustified act:
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/crime/article243783482.html
https://www.newsweek.com/miami-cop-arrested-after-video-shows-him-placing-his-knee-womans-neck-1513524
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/ex-officer-seen-video-knee-florida-woman-s-neck-using-n1232188
The media is going to work, shaping this case into an unjustified act:
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/crime/article243783482.html
https://www.newsweek.com/miami-cop-arrested-after-video-shows-him-placing-his-knee-womans-neck-1513524
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/ex-officer-seen-video-knee-florida-woman-s-neck-using-n1232188
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