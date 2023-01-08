TITHING & OFFERING TO GOD 1A, Malachi 3:7-12; Philippians 4:19; 2 Corinthians 9:1-16; 20230107

TITHING & OFFERING TO GOD 1A

Malachi 3:7-12; Proverbs 3:9-10; Exodus 22:29; Deuteronomy 26:1-3; Mark 12:41-43; Philippians 4:19; 2 Corinthians 9:1-16; 1 Corinthians 9:13-15; 1 Timothy 5:17-18, Matthew 6:1-4, GOD’s Sabbath: 20230107





(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

By GOD’s wonderful Grace, Mercy, and the Holy Spirit’s direction this afternoon, we want to continue with our lesson on FCG Church’s Mission Statements that we compiled from GOD’s Holy Scriptures.

The 8 Scriptures references that we made the covenant on were: 1 Believe in Christ; 2 Die to Self; 3 Love One Another; 4 Share the Gospel; 5 Walk in Step with the Holy Spirit, 6 Produce the Fruit of the Holy Spirit; 7 Encourage One Another, and 8 Watch and Pray.

As part of the Scriptures references for Believe in Christ, we read GOD’s Commandments from the Old and New Testaments in Deuteronomy 11:13-15; Colossians 3:12-17; Acts 16:31; Matthew 5:38-48; Matthew 6:11; 6:25-34.

Today, by GOD’s Grace and Mercy, we want to touch on a topic that is not conducive for some Christians, but is part of GOD’s Commandment from the Old Testament and applied to the New Testament.

Summary:





Malachi 3:7-12

7 Even from the days of your fathers ye are gone away from mine ordinances, and have not kept them. Return unto me, and I will return unto you, saith the Lord of hosts. But ye said, Wherein shall we return?

8 Will a man rob God? Yet ye have robbed me. But ye say, Wherein have we robbed thee? In tithes and offerings.

9 Ye are cursed with a curse: for ye have robbed me, even this whole nation.

10 Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the Lord of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.

11 And I will rebuke the devourer for your sakes, and he shall not destroy the fruits of your ground; neither shall your vine cast her fruit before the time in the field, saith the Lord of hosts.

12 And all nations shall call you blessed: for ye shall be a delightsome land, saith the Lord of hosts. Amen!

Some ignore it; others feel that they don’t have to obey it for one reason or other; some don’t know about it; others do it partially; many feel they don’t have enough to spare because of their own debts; others have not studied GOD’s Word on the topic; others want to wait until they become rich through playing lotto or gambling, which are unScriptural; some Churches feel it is not required; while other Churches have encouraged their members into sowing a certain amount with the hope of expecting a multiplication of their giving; some have stopped giving after they lost faith in their churches, etc.