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Corona - Asla Var Olmayan Salgın | Dr med Claus Köhnlein
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31 views • May 20, 2020
Köhnlein sadece korona etrafında oluşturulan paniği eleştirmekle kalmıyor.
Aynı zamanda bu testlerin yüzde 50 üzerinde bir hata oranına sahip olduğunu söylüyor.
Margarita Bityutski'nin Dr. Köhnline ile sohbeti...
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Güncel Corona Gerçekleri için sitemizi takip edebilirsiniz.
https://www.coronagercegi.com/
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Dünya Sağlık Örgütü (WHO) Ne Kadar Güvenilir?
https://www.coronagercegi.com/post/d%C3%BCnya-sa%C4%9Fl%C4%B1k-%C3%B6rg%C3%BCt%C3%BC-who-ne-kadar-g%C3%BCvenilir
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Corona Virüsü Paniğini Sorgulayan 12 Uzman - İngiliz Online Haber Sitesi OffGuardian'ın Haberi
► https://www.coronagercegi.com/post/corona-vir%C3%BCs%C3%BC-pani%C4%9Fini-sorgulayan-12-uzman
Haberin Videosu (Doctors and scientists against Coronavirus)
► https://youtu.be/E_gMT4_PDJI?t=3453 (57:34 -1:12:16)
● Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
● Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg
● Prof. Dr. Joel Kettner
● Prof. Dr. John Ioannidis
● Dr. Yoram Lass
● Dr. Pietro Vernazza
● Frank Ulrich Montgomery
● Prof. Dr. Hendrik Streeck
● Dr. Yanis Roussel
● Dr. David Katz
● Prof. Dr. Michael T. Osterholm
● Prof. Dr. Peter Goetzsche
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♥ Türkçe alt yazı çevirisindeki desteği için "kuzen_larry" lakaplı takipçimize teşekkür ederiz.
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Haber Sitemiz
► https://www.coronagercegi.com
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alternatif Sayfa ve Kanallarımız
► https://youtube.com/c/coronagercegi
► https://twitter.com/coronagercegi
► https://facebook.com/coronagercegi
► https://instagram.com/coronagercegi
► https://bitchute.com/channel/coronagercegi
► https://brighteon.com/channels/coronagercegi
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► Kaynak/Source : https://youtu.be/TzTr_RjtgUk
Aynı zamanda bu testlerin yüzde 50 üzerinde bir hata oranına sahip olduğunu söylüyor.
Margarita Bityutski'nin Dr. Köhnline ile sohbeti...
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Güncel Corona Gerçekleri için sitemizi takip edebilirsiniz.
https://www.coronagercegi.com/
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dünya Sağlık Örgütü (WHO) Ne Kadar Güvenilir?
https://www.coronagercegi.com/post/d%C3%BCnya-sa%C4%9Fl%C4%B1k-%C3%B6rg%C3%BCt%C3%BC-who-ne-kadar-g%C3%BCvenilir
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corona Virüsü Paniğini Sorgulayan 12 Uzman - İngiliz Online Haber Sitesi OffGuardian'ın Haberi
► https://www.coronagercegi.com/post/corona-vir%C3%BCs%C3%BC-pani%C4%9Fini-sorgulayan-12-uzman
Haberin Videosu (Doctors and scientists against Coronavirus)
► https://youtu.be/E_gMT4_PDJI?t=3453 (57:34 -1:12:16)
● Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
● Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg
● Prof. Dr. Joel Kettner
● Prof. Dr. John Ioannidis
● Dr. Yoram Lass
● Dr. Pietro Vernazza
● Frank Ulrich Montgomery
● Prof. Dr. Hendrik Streeck
● Dr. Yanis Roussel
● Dr. David Katz
● Prof. Dr. Michael T. Osterholm
● Prof. Dr. Peter Goetzsche
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
♥ Türkçe alt yazı çevirisindeki desteği için "kuzen_larry" lakaplı takipçimize teşekkür ederiz.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Haber Sitemiz
► https://www.coronagercegi.com
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alternatif Sayfa ve Kanallarımız
► https://youtube.com/c/coronagercegi
► https://twitter.com/coronagercegi
► https://facebook.com/coronagercegi
► https://instagram.com/coronagercegi
► https://bitchute.com/channel/coronagercegi
► https://brighteon.com/channels/coronagercegi
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
► Kaynak/Source : https://youtu.be/TzTr_RjtgUk
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