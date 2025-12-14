BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Is $140K the New Poverty Line? Is This the End of America’s Middle Class?
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
733 followers
373 views • 21 hours ago

America’s leaders keep telling us the economy is booming — but a new analysis blows that lie wide open. Today we break down how the real poverty line isn’t $31K… it’s closer to $150,000. In this sober discussion with Collin Plume, we expose the 1960s formula still used to define “poverty,” why the middle class feels poorer every year, and how Washington is hiding the true cost of living. If you’ve wondered why life feels harder even when you’re working harder, this conversation connects the dots. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

podcastbrighteoncontent
