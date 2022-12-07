Dr Richard M Fleming - Crimes Against Americans and Humanity (Part 1)

Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Dr Richard Fleming is joining us. Dr. Richard Maximus Fleming, PhD, MD, JD, FASNC (Diplomate), FACP/FASM, FACA Preventive & Nuclear Cardiologist, Internist, Researcher, Author, Anti-matter (PET) Specialist, Patent Inventor and Accredited by the Corporate Angel Network. He is currently Director of Fleming Diagnostic Imaging and Therapeutic Management, LLC; Board of Fleming’s Camelot (non profit in formation). Dr. Fleming’s investigation into the cause of heart disease revealed errors in the currently employed methods of detecting heart disease and breast cancer and has developed several methods to “quantitatively” detect these diseases early thereby decreasing deaths, costs, time and radiation treatment with associated risks. He is currently expanding the use of these methods in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia.





He is the author of “The Fleming Inflammation and Heart Disease Theory” (Fleming Theory) first presented in 1994, inventor and patent holder of “The Fleming Method for Tissue and Vascular Differentiation and Metabolism Using Same State Single or Sequential Quantification Comparisons” (FMTVDM; FlemingMethod) issued in 2017, and the holder of 5 copyrights. His research on SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 began in January of 2020 applying both the Fleming Theory and FlemingMethod. The first two research papers were published in November of 2020 with the third paper published in February of 2021. He is author of “Is COVID-19 a Bioweapon? A Scientific and Forensic Investigation.” He was Board Certified in Nuclear Cardiology in 1996 with more than 400 published papers, abstracts and presentations. Dr. Fleming is Journal reviewer on Editorial Boards for 17 Peer Reviewed Journals in Medicine and Physics and owner of 5 copyrights. Learn more about Dr Richard Fleming and the 10 letters of indictments at https://10letters.org/





Please welcome Dr Richard Fleming to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.





