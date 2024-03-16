Create New Account
END OF THE AUTOMOBILE AGE?
High Hopes
Del Bigtree at the HighWire


March 15, 2024


What started as government mandated lowering of speed limits is revealing a war on cars and people’s ability to keep their independence of mobility in line with Agenda 2030 goals. Will automobiles be a thing of the past?


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4jffgh-end-of-the-automobile-age.html

del bigtreehighwireagenda 2030automobilemobilitygovernment mandatesthing of the pastspeed limitswar on cars

