Del Bigtree at the HighWire
March 15, 2024
What started as government mandated lowering of speed limits is revealing a war on cars and people’s ability to keep their independence of mobility in line with Agenda 2030 goals. Will automobiles be a thing of the past?
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4jffgh-end-of-the-automobile-age.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.