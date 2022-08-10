Worldwide totalitarianism incoming: Masks mandates, lockdowns & tyranny returns over "new variant"

Australia’s government is going to become 100% TOTALITARIAN.





Maria Zeee joins to expose the new initiatives taken by the Australian government to stop farmers from independently selling their own food supply.





The government wants full reign over Australia’s food supply, and you already know:

THEY DON’T WANT TO SHARE!





Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

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