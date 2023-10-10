In this video clip Guy addresses the following question that was submitted by an online viewer: "I watched negative states telling me to react to this and that. I stood there. Then I was driving to work and I didn't stand there. They surrounded my mind. I felt consumed by I's. Is being overwhelmed a trick of the mind?"

Life of Learning Foundation, founded and directed by author Guy Finley, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help sincere spiritual seekers realize a conscious relationship with the Divine.

