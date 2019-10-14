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Government Wants ALL of Your Vital Health Data, Universal Health ID
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45 views • October 14, 2019
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Show Description:
Twila Brase, Founder and President of Citizens Council for Health Freedom, rejoins the program to discuss the very serious data and power grab over your personal health data. They claim they want this data to do good for society, but there are serious dangers lurking behind this $30 billion electronic initiative to control your personal data from "womb to tomb". They want your genetic code, your family history, and even knowledge of conversations you have with your doctor! What do they want ALL this data for? Listeners will be shocked to learn that their health data is already not protected by law. You can make a difference today by contacting members of congress and senate letting them know that you do NOT want a Universal Federal Health ID. Also, contact Senator Rand Paul and show your support on his initiative to block any legislation supporting a Universal Federal Health ID. This is SERIOUS, call them today.
You can purchase a copy of Twila Brase's book, "Big Brother in the Exam Room - The Dangerous Truth About Electronic Health Records" at https://www.cchfreedom.org/ehrbook.php
Learn how to take back your freedom and leave the Government health care system at http://JoinTheWedge.com
Get important tools to help you navigate through the healthcare system @ http://patienttoolbox.cchfreedom.org/
See an exclusive with Twila Brase on the legal battles and agendas regarding you and your children's right to protect the privacy of your genetic code and DNA @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
See the studies and learn more about the 24 hour weight loss supplement that guarantees results! Tetrogen @ https://cutt.ly/TetrogenInfo
If you are already using Tetrogen, refer a friend and save 10%! Learn more @ https://Cutt.ly/TetrogenReferFriend
Learn more about NMN and how it can help improve stem cell generation @ http://Cutt.ly/AdvancedNMN
Smart Buying Tip: Remember to select recurring order for much better pricing and discounts (you can always cancel if you change your mind)
Learn more about Dr. Bill Andrews Telomere Lengthening and the world's best anti aging compound - Use code "Sarah5" to receive a 5% discount. This works with other offers including the 10% introductory offer advertised on their website: http://Cutt.ly/DefyTime
MUSIC CREDITS: Video Blocks General License: Abbas Premjee, "Uneasy Air" . paid license for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Here is an example of what you can expect, the latest newsletter from October 11th, 2019: https://sarahwestall.com/?mailpoet_router&endpoint=view_in_browser&action=view&data=Wzg1LCIwODI0ZDJmNjdhMjkiLDAsMCw4MiwxXQ
Show Description:
Twila Brase, Founder and President of Citizens Council for Health Freedom, rejoins the program to discuss the very serious data and power grab over your personal health data. They claim they want this data to do good for society, but there are serious dangers lurking behind this $30 billion electronic initiative to control your personal data from "womb to tomb". They want your genetic code, your family history, and even knowledge of conversations you have with your doctor! What do they want ALL this data for? Listeners will be shocked to learn that their health data is already not protected by law. You can make a difference today by contacting members of congress and senate letting them know that you do NOT want a Universal Federal Health ID. Also, contact Senator Rand Paul and show your support on his initiative to block any legislation supporting a Universal Federal Health ID. This is SERIOUS, call them today.
You can purchase a copy of Twila Brase's book, "Big Brother in the Exam Room - The Dangerous Truth About Electronic Health Records" at https://www.cchfreedom.org/ehrbook.php
Learn how to take back your freedom and leave the Government health care system at http://JoinTheWedge.com
Get important tools to help you navigate through the healthcare system @ http://patienttoolbox.cchfreedom.org/
See an exclusive with Twila Brase on the legal battles and agendas regarding you and your children's right to protect the privacy of your genetic code and DNA @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
See the studies and learn more about the 24 hour weight loss supplement that guarantees results! Tetrogen @ https://cutt.ly/TetrogenInfo
If you are already using Tetrogen, refer a friend and save 10%! Learn more @ https://Cutt.ly/TetrogenReferFriend
Learn more about NMN and how it can help improve stem cell generation @ http://Cutt.ly/AdvancedNMN
Smart Buying Tip: Remember to select recurring order for much better pricing and discounts (you can always cancel if you change your mind)
Learn more about Dr. Bill Andrews Telomere Lengthening and the world's best anti aging compound - Use code "Sarah5" to receive a 5% discount. This works with other offers including the 10% introductory offer advertised on their website: http://Cutt.ly/DefyTime
MUSIC CREDITS: Video Blocks General License: Abbas Premjee, "Uneasy Air" . paid license for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Keywords
health freedomsarah westalldisruptionendcorruptiontwila brasehealth iduniversal federal health idhealth recordsprivate health recordskeeping your dna privategenetic code privacydna privacykeeping your genetic code privatebig brother in the exam roomhealth freedom councilrand paul initiativerand paul health legislationkeeping your health records private
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