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Greg Kelly Comparing Trump to Bush, Obama and Clinton
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98 views • August 29, 2020
All past Presidents (as far back as we can remember) have benefited financially from that high office. Donald J. Trump on the other hand has sacrificed billions of dollars to serve the American people and put up with more ridicule, slander and downright hatred from dirty politicians who themselves have their hand in the cookie jar.
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