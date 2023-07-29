Create New Account
DTR S6 EP 560: Giants and Pygmies
Published 19 hours ago

From birth, we are raised that giants and pygmies are fictional characters only found in J.R. Tolkien novels. Today, we have dozens and dozens of articles and books that have be unearthed to prove that they did exist and were found then stolen by those who wish to censor history. In this episode, we examine the fundamental proofs of these claims. Enjoy.

giantssmithsonianpygmies

