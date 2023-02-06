Epic Dinosaur Digs Debunks Evolution and Confirms Creationism Reveals Apologist Carl Kerby

After working for 20 years as an air traffic controller, Carl Kerby observed one missing piece in the life of the average Christian. Believers have to communicate their answers to tough questions in a way that people can understand. Carl is the founder and president of Reasons for Hope, where their mission is to train and equip a new generation to stand boldly on the Word of God. Apologetics, he says, is really about being prepared to give logical and rational answers for why you believe what you believe. Carl’s goal is to get today’s generation to realize that while we may not know everything, God has an answer to all of our questions if we’re willing to do a little digging!







TAKEAWAYS





When we’re asked a question, we should question the question





Carl takes groups on incredible dinosaur digs that reveal the truth about the fossil record and the age of the earth





People are so quick to abandon the unchanging Word of God for a constantly changing evolution theory





The study of apologetics is based on 1 Peter 3:15: Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have







