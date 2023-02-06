Epic Dinosaur Digs Debunks Evolution and Confirms Creationism Reveals Apologist Carl Kerby

After working for 20 years as an air traffic controller, Carl Kerby observed one missing piece in the life of the average Christian. Believers have to communicate their answers to tough questions in a way that people can understand. Carl is the founder and president of Reasons for Hope, where their mission is to train and equip a new generation to stand boldly on the Word of God. Apologetics, he says, is really about being prepared to give logical and rational answers for why you believe what you believe. Carl’s goal is to get today’s generation to realize that while we may not know everything, God has an answer to all of our questions if we’re willing to do a little digging!
TAKEAWAYS
When we’re asked a question, we should question the question
Carl takes groups on incredible dinosaur digs that reveal the truth about the fossil record and the age of the earth
People are so quick to abandon the unchanging Word of God for a constantly changing evolution theory
The study of apologetics is based on 1 Peter 3:15: Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Weapons of Mass Instruction Video: https://bit.ly/3kPQl2f
Pop Culture Purge Tour: text the word TOUR to 55444
Reasons for Hope App: https://www.rforh.com/rforhapp
Impact Curriculum: http://bit.ly/407qG5b
DeBunked Videos: http://bit.ly/3kR4sV7
Dinosaur Dig: https://www.rforh.com/dinosaur-fossil-dig
Equip Retreat: https://www.rforh.com/equip-retreat
Creation Evidence Museum: https://creationevidence.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH REASONS FOR HOPE
Website: https://www.rforh.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReasonsforHopeUS
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rforh/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/reasonsforhope
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.