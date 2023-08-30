Trucker HERO Saves Kids: Kidnappers/Traffickers caught in action with 15 caged kids 😢

Kidnappers caught in action with 15 kids in a locked cage in truck 😢





In a spine-chilling incident, a vigilant truck driver, who goes by the name Michael, became a hero by alerting authorities about a deeply unsettling situation.





Michael was parked in a rest area off I-10 in a border state when he witnessed a pick-up truck pull up nearby. A man and woman proceeded to unlock a padlocked cage beneath a tarp in the back of the truck, from which they released several children.





According to the video uploaded by the truck driver, the kidnappers were seen ushering the children into and out of a bathroom at the rest area before locking them back into the cage.





“I’m sitting at a rest area. This truck pulls up, opens up the back. It’s like a cage-looking thing… That guy and this lady have a whole bunch of kids in the back of that truck… And then they take the padlock off, raise the tarp, and all these kids come out the back, and they’re forcing them into the bathroom,” Michael said.





Why a Veteran-Owned Freeze-Dried Beef Company Unabashedly Embraces an America First Worldview





“When they coming back out, they were pushing the kids back in there, locked them back in there, and pulled the f-cking tarp down.”





The truck driver’s instincts kicked in as he noticed the children were being pushed into the bathroom and then locked back into padlocked cages under a tarp in the back of the pick-up truck. Recognizing that something was wrong, he decided to call 911.





“I called 911… I don’t know what’s going on. I’m not real big on calling the cops, but when it comes to kids and their safety and with all this human trafficking and all this crap going on in the world, not cool. So I call the cops just to be on the safe side,” Michael added.





The truck driver describes how the kidnappers started to take off when they saw him on the phone.





“They see me on the phone. They’re watching me in the mirror the whole time. They f-cking take off,” said Michael.





“The cops on the phone with me told me to follow them as close as you can, as much as you can until we get units out,” he said. Despite not being able to keep up with the fleeing vehicle due to his truck’s limitations, he managed to provide valuable information that enabled law enforcement to locate and stop the kidnappers.





“They finally caught up to them because I couldn’t keep up with them. My truck only goes seven. They catch up to them, they pull them over,” Michael recounted. Child services were subsequently called to the scene.









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHzDxXvrNvo