The Cross versus the Mass...

This man explains what the Catholic Mass actually means, and how it contradicts the BibleThe Mass Rejects Christ’s Complete and One-Time Sacrifice.

The Church of Rome portrays the dying Christ as “the sacred victim” in their Eucharist. The center of their worship is the ritual of the Mass. All the Catholic people, under pain of mortal sin, are required to attend. The Roman Church dramatizes its bold claim that the sacrifice of Christ and the sacrifice of her Eucharist are one single sacrifice.

“The sacrifice of Christ and the sacrifice of the Eucharist are one single sacrifice: ‘The victim is one and the same: the same now offers through the ministry of priests, who then offered himself on the cross; only the manner of offering is different.’ ‘In this divine sacrifice which is celebrated in the Mass, the same Christ who offered himself once in a bloody manner on the altar of the cross is contained and is offered in an unbloody manner.’”[18]

Through the Mass, the Eucharist is central to Catholicism, Bible believers ought to have real compassion for Catholics who are taught this demonic doctrine. Striving to appease God with an ongoing sacrifice de facto denies the all-sufficiency of Christ’s once and finished work on the cross!

The Lord Jesus is the sole sacrificial Priest of the New Testament. He finished the work of our salvation by one sole offering. The Scriptures repeatedly establish this truth. The substance of this is found in the Lord’s declaration from the Cross, “It is finished.”[19] The unique nature of Christ’s sacrifice consists of this very fact. It was one offering.

The truth of the excellence of Christ’s sacrifice is highlighted by the word “once”, as for example when the Scripture declares, “For in that he died, he died unto sin once: but in that he lives, he lives unto God.”[20] and “Who needs not daily, as those high priests, to offer up sacrifice, first for his own sins, and then for the people’s: for this he did once, when he offered up himself.”[21]

The Church of Rome goes beyond a mere claim of possessing Christ’s sacrifice for herself. Rome also teaches that in her “blessed sacrament”, the white wafer contains the physical Christ and His soul and divinity.

“In the most blessed sacrament of the Eucharist ‘the body and blood, together with the soul and divinity, of our Lord Jesus Christ and, therefore, the whole Christ is truly, really, and substantially contained.’”[22]

Catholics are thus taught that in the bread “the whole Christ” is present. Rome deceives Catholics look to this Christ, “substantially contained” in the bread. This is flagrantly deceitful and causes Catholics to engage in idolatry with the physical bread!

Rome also claims the physical bread and wine cause God to make that person holy:

“Holy Communion separates us from sin. By the same charity that it enkindles in us, the Eucharist preserves us from future mortal sins.”[23]

Rome teaches the physical “Eucharist” unites a person to Christ and consequently “separates” him from sin.

Such teachings as these come under the eternal curse of perverting the Gospel of Christ. Christ’s words are spirit and life, “It is the Spirit that quickeneth.”[24] To propose an oral ingesting of Christ’s flesh is bad enough, what is asserted is much more. Rome holds that “the Eucharist preserves us from future mortal sins.”[25]

These are enticing words of human philosophy teaching are the age-old pagan tradition of looking to a physical substance to gain life. What makes the doctrine all the more repulsive is that this very teaching mocks the justice of the All Holy God: “Sacrifice and offering and burnt offerings and offering for sin thou wouldest not, neither hadst pleasure therein; which are offered by the law.”[26] Catechism, Para. 1395. Authors’ emphasis.