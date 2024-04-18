⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(18 April 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, the 100th Mechanised Brigade, as well as on the 31st Ukrainian National Guard Brigade near Sinkovka (Kharkov region), Novosyolovskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the 3rd Assault and 63rd Mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were repelled near Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two pick-up trucks, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and two 152-mm D-20 howitzers.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the AFU 30th, 56th, and 93rd mechanised brigades near Vasyukovka, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, and Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 46th Airmobile Brigade was repelled near Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 590 Ukrainian troops, one tank, and seven motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, two Nota electronic warfare stations, as well as one field ammunition depot were eliminated.

▫️ In Avdeyevka direction, the units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have improved the tactical situation and defeated the units of the 68th Jaeger, 24th, 47th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Artyomovo, Semyonovka, Netaylovo, and Orlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Seven counter-attacks of the 24th, 115th mechanised, 71st Jaeger brigades, and 78th Separate Air Assault Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were repelled close to Novokalinovo, Novogorodskoye, Vodyanoye, Pervomayskoye, Berdychi, and Novobakhmutovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses included up to 130 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on units of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, 102nd and 128th territorial defence brigades near Vodyanoye, Ugledar, Urozhaynoye, Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Malinovka (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 140 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, UK-made 152-mm AS-90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, as well as three field ammunition depots.

▫️ In Kherson direction, the units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 65th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, 36th Marine Brigade and 126th Territorial Defence Brigades close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye region), Zmeyevka, Nikolskoye, and Ivanovka (Kherson region).

One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the 15th Operational Brigade was repelled close to Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 50 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, as well as two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

Operational-Tactical and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Groups of Forces of the Russian Federation have been eliminated during the day: AFU Operational Command Centre North (Sever), two launchers equipped with illumination and targeting radar set of the S-300 air defence systems, an ammunition depot of the Donetsk Operational-Tactical Group, arms and fuel depots of the 101st Territorial Defence Brigade, and engaged enemy manpower and military hardware in 126 areas.



Air defence systems shot down 251 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, two Tochka-U tactical missiles, and 33 Vampire missiles during the day.



📊 In total, 583 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 21,734 unmanned aerial vehicles, 504 air defence missile systems, 15,801 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,267 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,945 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 21,111 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.