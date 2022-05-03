🇷🇺🇺🇦 Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry | 3rd May 2022

🇷🇺🇺🇦Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision Onyx missiles near Odessa have hit a logistics centre at a military airfield through which foreign weapons were being delivered.



▫️Hangars containing Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as missile weapons and ammunition from the US and European countries, were destroyed.



💥High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit 6 Ukrainian military assets.



▫️Among them: 1 command post, 1 ammunition depot near Slatino, and 4 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Force have hit 69 strong points and areas of concentration of AFU manpower and military equipment.



💥Missile troops have hit the command posts of the 81st Airmobile Brigade near Dolina and the 77th Territorial Defence Brigade near Podolovka, Kharkov Region.



▫️1 S-300 anti-aircraft missile launcher was also destroyed near Kulbakino, Nikolaev Region.



💥Artillery units have struck 54 AFU artillery firing positions, 38 strong points, as well as 195 areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration.



▫️Up to 230 nationalists, as well as 52 units of weapons and military equipment have been destroyed.



💥Russian air defence means overnight have shot down 6 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Berezovka, Odessa Region, Borshchevaya and Chernyshchina, Kharkov Region, Barvinok, Kherson Region and Mikhailovka, Donetsk People's Republic.



▫️Also shot down in the air: 1 Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missile near Dmitrovka and 2 Smerch multiple-launch rockets near Izyum.



📊In total, 146 aircraft and 112 helicopters, 696 unmanned aerial vehicles, 286 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,783 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 316 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,255 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,590 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.



Source @MoD Russia