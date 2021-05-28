Dr. Peter McCullough: Early Treatment Is Very Important

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5/25/2021 Dr. Peter McCullough： Contemporary mortality rates for those who need the ICU at 28 days are 38%. So we need to avoid the hospital at all costs. And we can treat COVID-19 at home, patients can quarantine at home while they’re sick （and）be treated. We can reduce the duration of symptoms and dramatically reduce hospitalization and death by about 85%.