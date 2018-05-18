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5/18/18 Crop Circle Plasma Power: The Truth is Right Here! #SUPERSEEDS #SABOTAGE #DEW
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52 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
5/18/18 As Plasma technology is increasingly being deployed against humanity, Crop Circle research is being systematically suppressed and sabotaged. Monique Klinkenbergh, long time researcher and recorder of crop circle phenomenon in Wiltshire, England, the central area for crop circle formations, recently had her archives and electronic equipment ransacked and stolen in what appears to be the latest development in hiding the TRUTH about positive plasma technology from humanity as the Deep State continues to infiltrate the Disclosure Movement, spreading disinformation, wreaking havoc and causing bodily harm and property damage to genuine grass-roots researchers and film makers. Award winning Crop Circle filmmaker, Patty Greer joins us with Monique, and we get into the heart of why the power-that-shouldn't-be are sabotaging crop circle history, research and positive uses of plasma technology.
Please support the restoration of the new Crop Circles Research Center in Wiltshire, England, the Heart of the Crop Circle Phenomenon. You can make a Paypal donation for this non-profit endeavor at:
https://www.cropcircleaccess.com
Please support the films of Patty Greer and witness the incredible phenomenon, history and science of Crop Circles! You can rent or purchase Patty's amazing films here:
https://www.cropcirclefilms.com
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! I am blessed to have such an alive, aware and awake group of subscribers and supporters! We are FREE and we are igniting freedom in everyone we reach! Let's keep the momentum going and achieve our hundredth monkey moment! We are SO close! We can do it! Prayer Wave!
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Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV!
5/18/18 As Plasma technology is increasingly being deployed against humanity, Crop Circle research is being systematically suppressed and sabotaged. Monique Klinkenbergh, long time researcher and recorder of crop circle phenomenon in Wiltshire, England, the central area for crop circle formations, recently had her archives and electronic equipment ransacked and stolen in what appears to be the latest development in hiding the TRUTH about positive plasma technology from humanity as the Deep State continues to infiltrate the Disclosure Movement, spreading disinformation, wreaking havoc and causing bodily harm and property damage to genuine grass-roots researchers and film makers. Award winning Crop Circle filmmaker, Patty Greer joins us with Monique, and we get into the heart of why the power-that-shouldn't-be are sabotaging crop circle history, research and positive uses of plasma technology.
Please support the restoration of the new Crop Circles Research Center in Wiltshire, England, the Heart of the Crop Circle Phenomenon. You can make a Paypal donation for this non-profit endeavor at:
https://www.cropcircleaccess.com
Please support the films of Patty Greer and witness the incredible phenomenon, history and science of Crop Circles! You can rent or purchase Patty's amazing films here:
https://www.cropcirclefilms.com
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! I am blessed to have such an alive, aware and awake group of subscribers and supporters! We are FREE and we are igniting freedom in everyone we reach! Let's keep the momentum going and achieve our hundredth monkey moment! We are SO close! We can do it! Prayer Wave!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV!
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