PA Election Board Official ILLEGALLY tells Journalist to "Vote Democrat down ballot"

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PROJECT VERITAS on hidden cam: Pennsylvania Election Board Official ILLEGALLY Asks Journalist to "Vote Democrat down ballot" at Philadelphia Polling Location
Judge of Elections: ‘I agree with [Project Veritas Action]...this doesn’t look good’
#Election2022 #Midterms2022
CLICK HERE TO TWEET THIS VIDEO NOW: https://tinyurl.com/PVAElectionPA