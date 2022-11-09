PA Election Board Official ILLEGALLY tells Journalist to "Vote Democrat down ballot"

PROJECT VERITAS on hidden cam: Pennsylvania Election Board Official ILLEGALLY Asks Journalist to "Vote Democrat down ballot" at Philadelphia Polling Location
Judge of Elections: ‘I agree with [Project Veritas Action]...this doesn’t look good’
#Election2022 #Midterms2022
CLICK HERE TO TWEET THIS VIDEO NOW: https://tinyurl.com/PVAElectionPA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.