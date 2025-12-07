Yah's Misfits 7-12-2025

This week’s Torah Study is on Exodus 23 & 24. We will discuss sundry laws, along with affirmation of the covenant. Moses also receives written law on tablets of stone. In the second part of the study, we will talk about Enoch’s journey to the Garden of Eden. Where is It? Is it still there? Is it enclosed in the earth? In the previous study, we mentioned Enoch’s journey from the underworld to Mt Zion. Then he proceeded to Mt Sinai. Now he continues his flight with the angels east to the Garden of Eden and the seven Mountains of the East. Enoch lays out the geography of the earth in this book written before the Great Flood. There is much detail of the Holy of Holies in 1 Enoch.