BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Yah's Misfits 7-12-2025
YahsMisfits
YahsMisfits
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 1 day ago

This week’s Torah Study is on Exodus 23 & 24. We will discuss sundry laws, along with affirmation of the covenant. Moses also receives written law on tablets of stone. In the second part of the study, we will talk about Enoch’s journey to the Garden of Eden. Where is It? Is it still there? Is it enclosed in the earth? In the previous study, we mentioned Enoch’s journey from the underworld to Mt Zion. Then he proceeded to Mt Sinai. Now he continues his flight with the angels east to the Garden of Eden and the seven Mountains of the East. Enoch lays out the geography of the earth in this book written before the Great Flood. There is much detail of the Holy of Holies in 1 Enoch.

Keywords
biblestudytorah
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy