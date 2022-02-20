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It’s Gonna Take A Worldwide Lockdown
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65 views • February 20, 2022
" The Deep State, The Cabal … whatever you want to call it … is the mortal enemy of man …
Infiltrating governments, society, and culture … preparing to remove us from this land … "
We have done everything we could peacefully to stop them ... now we will have to turn matters over to our loyal military, and stand down out of their way for our safety and the future of humanity ...
Infiltrating governments, society, and culture … preparing to remove us from this land … "
We have done everything we could peacefully to stop them ... now we will have to turn matters over to our loyal military, and stand down out of their way for our safety and the future of humanity ...
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