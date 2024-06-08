BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
God’s Nonnegotiable Gospel—Part One
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
27 views • 11 months ago

June 2024 Newsletter


On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/god-s-nonnegotiable-gospel-part-one

Featured Products: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/category/featured-june-367


Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app

In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe


Originally published April 1, 1993


Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel...for IT is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth [IT].

—Mark 16:15; Romans 1:16

What is the gospel and from what

 does it save us? We must begin in the Garden. Persuaded by Satan that God had lied to her, and seduced by the appealing promise of godhood, Eve rebelled against her Creator. Not wanting to be separated from his wife, whom he loved more than God, Adam, who was not deceived (1 Timothy 2:14), deliberately joined in her disobedience. Thus "by one man [Adam] sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men [and women], for that all have sinned" (Romans 5:12). Death not only ends this short earthly life, but it separates the sinner from God forever.


In His infinite foreknowledge, wisdom and love, God had already planned what He would do to reunite mankind with Himself. Without ceasing to be God (an impossibility), He would become a man through a virgin birth. Only God could be the Savior (Isaiah 43:11; 45:21, etc.), thus the Messiah had to be God (Isaiah 9:6; Isaiah 45:15; Titus 1:3-4, etc.). He would die for our sins to pay the penalty demanded by His justice: “’Tis mystery all, the immortal dies!" (Charles Wesley). Then He would rise from the dead to live in those who would believe in and receive Him as their Lord and Savior, giving them forgiveness of sins and eternal life as a free gift of His grace.

Keywords
biblesalvationdave huntberean call
