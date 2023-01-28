https://gettr.com/post/p26iw2a20ad
01/25/2023 An investor of GTV says they want to introduce their three demands to the US lawmakers regarding the SEC’s persecution of GTV
01/25/2023 一名GTV的投资者称关于SEC对GTV的迫害，他们希望向美国议员表达三个诉求
