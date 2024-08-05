BRUNSON CASE UPDATE.





🚨🚨🚨And here is,





ONE American vs. your Overthrown Government.





Three treacherous Supreme Court Justices recused themselves from a case involving the overthrow of the United States government,





• 2021, Roland Brunson filed a massive lawsuit against hundreds of members of Congress for certifying the overthrow of U.S. government on Jan 6.





—— The lawsuit, they violated their oaths of office by not investigating the criminal conspiracy into election fraud before certifying.





“avoiding an investigation on how Biden won the election, is an Act of Treason and an act of levying war on the U.S. Constitution.”





• The lawsuit was dismissed by the lower courts and the appeals court.

—— Brunson appealed to the Supreme Court, whom ended up denying the petition of certiorari.

—— a month later, Brunson tried to get a rehearing, but was again denied.





And NOW,





• Brunson filed a new lawsuit, Brunson vs. Sotomayor





• This lawsuit accused the 3 treacherous Justices, Kagan, Sotomayor, and Jackson all recused themselves of violating their Judicial Oath,





“the three justices violated their oath of office by giving aid and comfort to enemies of the Constitution, which is an act of treason, fraud, and a breach of contract.”





• Brunson’s 2nd suit bounced from the State to the Federal courts, where it was ultimately dismissed because the Supreme Court Justices enjoy Sovereign Immunity. Imagine that!





• Brunson appealed this decision again to the Supreme Court





• The Solicitor General of the US, Elizabeth Prelogar, as the Attroney for the Supreme Court Justices being sued.





May 2, 2024, she waived the US Gov’s right to respond to the petition, leaving the decision up to the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court REJECTED the petition without giving any reason.





