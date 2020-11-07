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'My Wife Married Her Rapist'
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42 views • November 07, 2020
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Question: “I have recently had my 12-year-old stepson swallow a fistful of Advil, then when nothing obvious happened he doubled the dose the following day. Fortunately, he got nervous and came clean and I spent the evening with him in the ER and then overnight in the City's children's clinic. The doctors tell us he is very fortunate to be alive and not have any long term kidney damage. He seems like he is back to normal but I of course thought things where pretty good when he did it. How do I keep something like this from happening again?”
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Question: “I have recently had my 12-year-old stepson swallow a fistful of Advil, then when nothing obvious happened he doubled the dose the following day. Fortunately, he got nervous and came clean and I spent the evening with him in the ER and then overnight in the City's children's clinic. The doctors tell us he is very fortunate to be alive and not have any long term kidney damage. He seems like he is back to normal but I of course thought things where pretty good when he did it. How do I keep something like this from happening again?”
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