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Is Crackhead Hunter Biden about to take down the Deep State?
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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The big question being asked on social media today is Crackhead Hunter Biden about to take down the Deep State? His laptop from hell was recently authenticated by the New York Times. Today the White House showed some signs of panic by trying to get ahead of the story coming out when all of the videos, pictures, documents and other evidence is bombarded all over social media. There is of course a great chance that he will be indicted too. We also discuss Trump's F bomb,

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Trump Blasts Biden Admin: “When I Was in the White House, We Had Peace Through Strength”
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trumpnewspoliticsdeep statejoe bidenbidenhunter bidencabalrepublicanlaptophunterlaptop from hell
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