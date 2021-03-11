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The Democrat Party Is Secretly Keeping Hundreds of Trump Supporters In Jail Cells
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100 views • March 11, 2021
Owen Shroyer guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to expose the Dems secretly holding Trump supporters in jail for the Jan. 6th Capitol protest in Washington D.C. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=604953319a97873a2b660048
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