Australia's Sabotaged Social Contract

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The recent torching of a building in Drogheda, Ireland—gazetted as taxpayer-funded accommodation for illegal immigrants—has reignited debate not only within Ireland but across Western nations confronting similarly aggressive Islamic invasion. From an Australian perspective, the incident itself is less the story than what it represents: a literal flashpoint in a broader societal strain that’s been building quietly, then suddenly erupting in unpredictable ways as Islamist fanatics progressively usurp social control.