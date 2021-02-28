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BREAKING!! Iceland: Imminent Volcanic Eruption - Unprecedented Situation, SARS B.1.1.7 Strain Linked to Rise in Serious Cases, Earth Changes, and More 02.28.2021
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1031 views • February 28, 2021
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Imminent Volcanic Eruption - Unprecedented Situation: https://youtu.be/vkcpNf3giS0
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Israeli Study Suggests British COVID Strain Linked to Rise in Serious Cases: https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/israeli-study-suggests-british-covid-strain-linked-to-rise-in-serious-cases-1.9570705
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Links Used in Terral’s Video Report (02.27.2021):
(PART 2) TITANpointe, Many Coups, NSA/CIA/FBI/DARPA v. Lindell/LinWood/Powell/Flynn:
https://youtu.be/yazNaZbeq3Y
--
666/999 Mark of the Beast (NOT): http://pastorbobreid.com/PDFs/66615.pdf
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Incredible new Mt Etna eruption rains ash over Sicily 02.28.2021: https://youtu.be/D4xzQ1Oa9KY
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Scientists have discovered a new active fault line under San Diego: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/scientists-discover-new-active-fault-line-under-san-diego-california.html
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Gigantic iceberg 20 times the size of Manhattan breaks off from Antarctica: https://www.rt.com/news/516753-gigantic-iceberg-breaks-antarctica/
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When will Mauna Loa erupt next? https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/volcano-watch-when-will-mauna-loa-erupt-next
--
Upcoming Possible Tornado Outbreak? https://youtu.be/HIn3BQ0TO0I
--
Demographic Winter: Falling Sperm Counts ‘Threaten Human Survival’: https://www.technocracy.news/demographic-winter-falling-sperm-counts-threaten-human-survival/
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Border patrol processing migrants in Brownsville, Texas: https://youtu.be/3NiEDBK0g5M
--
Victory is Ours (NOT): http://finalwakeupcall.info/en/2021/02/27/victory-is-ours/
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Our Environment Is Collapsing Just As Severely As Our Society: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/02/unlivable-our-environment-is-collapsing.html?m=1
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Italy’s Sardinia to open up as infections fall: https://apnews.com/article/public-health-coronavirus-pandemic-prayuth-chan-ocha-bangkok-china-95b1993785c4daf1349665a231077580
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Turkish vaccine teams target isolated villages: https://apnews.com/article/turkey-ankara-health-coronavirus-pandemic-7b72c407581a8f4920a08affbe34758c
--
FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization for Another Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/fda-issues-emergency-use-authorization-for-another-experimental-covid-19-vaccine/
--
Free Speech and the TOR Network: https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/free-speech-and-the-tor-network/
--
Health workers balking at vaccine are tempted with pizza, iPads: https://www.crainscleveland.com/health-care/health-workers-balking-vaccine-are-tempted-pizza-ipads
--
U.S. Military is going door to door vaccinating people for COVID-19 in Texas: https://youtu.be/vGuQ51CInlA
--
How Old Was Adam/Man when He Was Created By GOD? https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2021/02/28/how-old-was-adam-man-when-he-was-created-by-god/#more-14812
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Imminent Volcanic Eruption - Unprecedented Situation: https://youtu.be/vkcpNf3giS0
--
Israeli Study Suggests British COVID Strain Linked to Rise in Serious Cases: https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/israeli-study-suggests-british-covid-strain-linked-to-rise-in-serious-cases-1.9570705
--
Links Used in Terral’s Video Report (02.27.2021):
(PART 2) TITANpointe, Many Coups, NSA/CIA/FBI/DARPA v. Lindell/LinWood/Powell/Flynn:
https://youtu.be/yazNaZbeq3Y
--
666/999 Mark of the Beast (NOT): http://pastorbobreid.com/PDFs/66615.pdf
--
Incredible new Mt Etna eruption rains ash over Sicily 02.28.2021: https://youtu.be/D4xzQ1Oa9KY
--
Scientists have discovered a new active fault line under San Diego: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/scientists-discover-new-active-fault-line-under-san-diego-california.html
--
Gigantic iceberg 20 times the size of Manhattan breaks off from Antarctica: https://www.rt.com/news/516753-gigantic-iceberg-breaks-antarctica/
--
When will Mauna Loa erupt next? https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/volcano-watch-when-will-mauna-loa-erupt-next
--
Upcoming Possible Tornado Outbreak? https://youtu.be/HIn3BQ0TO0I
--
Demographic Winter: Falling Sperm Counts ‘Threaten Human Survival’: https://www.technocracy.news/demographic-winter-falling-sperm-counts-threaten-human-survival/
--
Border patrol processing migrants in Brownsville, Texas: https://youtu.be/3NiEDBK0g5M
--
Victory is Ours (NOT): http://finalwakeupcall.info/en/2021/02/27/victory-is-ours/
--
Our Environment Is Collapsing Just As Severely As Our Society: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/02/unlivable-our-environment-is-collapsing.html?m=1
--
Italy’s Sardinia to open up as infections fall: https://apnews.com/article/public-health-coronavirus-pandemic-prayuth-chan-ocha-bangkok-china-95b1993785c4daf1349665a231077580
--
Turkish vaccine teams target isolated villages: https://apnews.com/article/turkey-ankara-health-coronavirus-pandemic-7b72c407581a8f4920a08affbe34758c
--
FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization for Another Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/fda-issues-emergency-use-authorization-for-another-experimental-covid-19-vaccine/
--
Free Speech and the TOR Network: https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/free-speech-and-the-tor-network/
--
Health workers balking at vaccine are tempted with pizza, iPads: https://www.crainscleveland.com/health-care/health-workers-balking-vaccine-are-tempted-pizza-ipads
--
U.S. Military is going door to door vaccinating people for COVID-19 in Texas: https://youtu.be/vGuQ51CInlA
--
How Old Was Adam/Man when He Was Created By GOD? https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2021/02/28/how-old-was-adam-man-when-he-was-created-by-god/#more-14812
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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