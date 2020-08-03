Minneapolis Cops Surrender to Lawlessness, 3164

Good morning, I’m still reporting on the coup.

Last week, the Minneapolis Police sent out an email to residents of the embattled 3rd precinct – the southeast portion of the city – that all but surrendered to the rising criminal element which now runs rampant since George Floyd’s death in May.

The email lists about 20 tips for Minneapolis citizens in light of the huge ongoing uptick in violence as the police are forced into an unprecedented non-aggressive posture when it comes to crime prevention because a majority of the City Council now favor a complete defund of the police all together.

So this is what residents are being told by the police:

• Do not walk alone

• Be hyper-aware of your surroundings at all times – pay attention!

• Carry only items you need, and carry less cash

• Be prepared to give up your cell phone and purse/wallet

• Do not argue or fight with the criminal. Do as they say. Your safety is most important!

• Be a good witness. When you call 911, be prepared to answer many questions. How many suspects? Age, height, complexion, hair and eye color? Scars or tattoos? Weapon – what did it look like? What direction did they leave in? Vehicle description?

The Minneapolis PD has reported a 46% increase in carjackings and a 36% increase in robberies compared to this time last year.

Despite that, a majority of the City Council voted to change City’s Charter – it’s like their Constitution. The Charter currently states:

“… The City Council must fund a police force of at least 0.0017

employees per resident, and provide for those employees' compensation, for which purpose it may tax the taxable property in the City up to 0.3

percent of its value annually.”

There are several ways to amend the charter, but the most expedient way is to put it to a vote in November.

However, last week, the Charter Commission rejected by a vote of 8 to 6, putting the Charter amendment on the Nov. ballot.

So at this point, those who want to abolish the Department are stuck until the August 14th meeting of the City Council.

Of course this entire defund the police issue is a big plus for President Trump’s re-election chances. No suburban mom wants to see scenes of the recent violence in Minneapolis, Seattle and Portland come to their city. And they all want their phone calls answered swiftly when they have to dial 911.

In the meantime, the police are complaining that the sudden increase in anti-cop hysteria is causing their officers to suffer from PTSD as though they were in a war zone. Approximately 150 sworn officers – about 20% of the force of 800 officers - are making that claim and 100 of them have left the force all together.

According to the Washington Post, Ron Meuser Jr., a personal injury attorney who is representing some of the officers who were trapped inside the 3rd precinct in May trying to hold off radicals trying to take it by force, some sent out what they feared would be their final texts to their loved ones thinking they would be killed. Some of the officers carefully counted their ammunition to make sure they would have a bullet for themselves to avoid being beaten to death.

The officers were eventually told to stand down and evacuate the building.

I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.