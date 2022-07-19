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InfoWars - ALERT - Martial Law Plan Announced To Install Biden As Dictator Deploy US Forces Against Americans And Suspend Congressional Oversight - 7-17-2022
Oldyoti's Home Page
Oldyoti's Home Page
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104 views • July 19, 2022

This is how Hitler did it, the same way the Globalist Uni-party is doing it here, only he did it much faster and got caught quicker. He set the 'legal' framework caring nothing about authentic form same as the deep state here. Everything he did was unconstitutional regarding the Constitution of the Weimar Republic but was done by a 'legal vote' whether manipulated or not it had the "color of law." The same as everything the globalists have been doing by small increments since the coup d'état in 1963 here in America and before, quickening to this point, and AIMED DIRECTLY AT THE AMERICAN PATRIOT AND ALL OF IT IS WITHOUT AUTHENTIC FORM AND IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL!! WHAT SUPREME COURT...


Biden and Congress just gave $85billion worth of state-of-the-art arms, weapons, and equipment to Afghanistan. Then he's been sending all of our war surplus weapons to Ukraine. Eleven tons of them crashed in northern Greece 3 days ago, sold by Ukraine reportedly to "Bangladesh." These surplus arms by law are reserved for the American People.


You can't get ammo and reloading components now... oh you can get some cheap stuff for the Mattel toy-15, cheap 9mm, some 7.62x51, 7.62x39, and if you're lucky some 7.62x54r but that's about it. Try to buy primers and powder for anything, shotgun to 50BMG... you can't find them. WE ARE BEING DISARMED RIGHT NOW... WITHOUT AMMO, OUR GUNS ARE USELESS! GET SERIOUS PEOPLE! ~JT

https://banned.video/watch?id=62d4aeb9f445090741216a9d

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