NASA Involved in Creating NEW Human ‘Species' & Genetic Changes

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This is as “Unbelievable” as it sounds. Military lawyer says genetic changes from vaccine are creating new human 'species' under the law.
On today's episode John-Henry is joined by attorney Todd Callender, who explains how the COVID pandemic has turned us into lab rats subject to a nefarious gene therapy experiment.
See this link that first exposes NASA’s nefarious plans from their 2001 Powerpoint presentation document: “The Future Is Now”
https://rumble.com/vsz677-censored-must-see-video-from-the-past-illuminati-exposed.html?mref=ckuol&;mc=39ftz
Cred: America's Front Line Doctors