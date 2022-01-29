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JFK: Conspiracy Theorist?
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36 views • January 29, 2022
Excerpts from a speech by President John F. Kennedy on April 27th 1961, delivered at the American Newspaper Publishers Association in the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel. This warning is as relevant in 2022 as it was in 1961; a reminder to the press that their role is to expose injustice.
"Conspiracy theories should be known as spoiler alerts now." - Russel Brand, 2022.
"Conspiracy theories should be known as spoiler alerts now." - Russel Brand, 2022.
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